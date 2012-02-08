Formidable Fr Agnels,Vashi snatched a thrilling win over a gritty Chembur YMCA in the last minute to qualifying for the elite four-team junior boys round robin,in the 24th Bombay YMCA Annual Open State Level Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.

After the teams were locked 26-26 at half-time in the most exciting match of the day,Fr. Agnels led by a solitary point at 37-36 with a minute and a half remaining in the fourth and final quarter. Chembur YMCA should have gone ahead by two points had Brandon scored a three-pointer but missed when the ball struck the rim.

But with the clock ticking and hope still remaining for Chembur YMCA,Fr. Agnels seized possession as top scorer Melvin and Noman Momin found the basket soon after in quick succession to enhance the lead that ended YMCAs challenge.

Mastan YMCA were the other team to qualify following an impressive 62-45 win over Bandra YMCA,after leading 27-24 at half-time.

Indian Gymkhana and Nagpada Neighbourhood House qualified for the six-team elite mens round robin after sailing through their final qualifying round. Defending champions Mastan YMCA were a step away from retaining their title after entering the mini boys final,while St. Anthonys,Chembur ended the winning streak of Sataras District Coaching Centre to storm into the youth girls final.

Results: Mini Boys (SF): Mastan YMCA 44 (Sharikh Mogradia 13,Sharikh Shaikh 8) bt NNH 33 (Mobin Salmani 8,Aijaz Shaikh 8). HT: 27-19. Youth Girls (SF): St. Anthonys,Chembur 20 (Rutuja Kulkarni 8,Varsha 4) bt District Coaching Centre (DCC),Satara 7 (Diksha K. 2,Nimisha Doshi 2). HT: 10-01. Youth Boys (QF): Ghatkopar YMCA A 58 (Harshal Parab 16,Sonu Pal 10) bt SKS 25 (Pranav Moghe 10,Vatsal Tanna 7). HT: 28-13. Junior Girls (SF): St. Theresas,Bandra 36 (Amanda 10,Shagun 9) bt NNH 35 (Afsaqna 10,Zarin 8). HT: 9-7. Junior Boys (Final qualifying round): Mastan YMCA 62 (Sharikh Mohsin 17,Salman Shaikh 14,Saleem Malik 13) bt Bandra YMCA 45 (Vivek J. 14,Shiva R. 10). HT: 27-24; Fr. Agnels,Vashi 42 (Melvin 17,Gaurav 10) bt Chembur YMCA 36 (Brian S. 19,Prithvi 9). HT: 26-26. Men (Final qualifying round): Indian Gym 63 (Nikhil Ayre 10,Raj Kalbhor 9) bt Ghatkopar YMCA B 43 (Praful Chavan 12,Nikhilesh Jagtap 11). HT: 39-29; NNH 72 (M ohsin Shaikh 21,Fardin Khan 21) bt Ghatkopar YMCA A 58 (Shailesh Acharya 20,Akash Rani 9,Ravindra Shenoy 9). HT: 29-27.

