Formidable Fr Agnels,Vashi snatched a thrilling win over a gritty Chembur YMCA in the last minute to qualifying for the elite four-team junior boys round robin,in the 24th Bombay YMCA Annual Open State Level Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
After the teams were locked 26-26 at half-time in the most exciting match of the day,Fr. Agnels led by a solitary point at 37-36 with a minute and a half remaining in the fourth and final quarter. Chembur YMCA should have gone ahead by two points had Brandon scored a three-pointer but missed when the ball struck the rim.
But with the clock ticking and hope still remaining for Chembur YMCA,Fr. Agnels seized possession as top scorer Melvin and Noman Momin found the basket soon after in quick succession to enhance the lead that ended YMCAs challenge.
Mastan YMCA were the other team to qualify following an impressive 62-45 win over Bandra YMCA,after leading 27-24 at half-time.
Indian Gymkhana and Nagpada Neighbourhood House qualified for the six-team elite mens round robin after sailing through their final qualifying round. Defending champions Mastan YMCA were a step away from retaining their title after entering the mini boys final,while St. Anthonys,Chembur ended the winning streak of Sataras District Coaching Centre to storm into the youth girls final.
Results: Mini Boys (SF): Mastan YMCA 44 (Sharikh Mogradia 13,Sharikh Shaikh 8) bt NNH 33 (Mobin Salmani 8,Aijaz Shaikh 8). HT: 27-19. Youth Girls (SF): St. Anthonys,Chembur 20 (Rutuja Kulkarni 8,Varsha 4) bt District Coaching Centre (DCC),Satara 7 (Diksha K. 2,Nimisha Doshi 2). HT: 10-01. Youth Boys (QF): Ghatkopar YMCA A 58 (Harshal Parab 16,Sonu Pal 10) bt SKS 25 (Pranav Moghe 10,Vatsal Tanna 7). HT: 28-13. Junior Girls (SF): St. Theresas,Bandra 36 (Amanda 10,Shagun 9) bt NNH 35 (Afsaqna 10,Zarin 8). HT: 9-7. Junior Boys (Final qualifying round): Mastan YMCA 62 (Sharikh Mohsin 17,Salman Shaikh 14,Saleem Malik 13) bt Bandra YMCA 45 (Vivek J. 14,Shiva R. 10). HT: 27-24; Fr. Agnels,Vashi 42 (Melvin 17,Gaurav 10) bt Chembur YMCA 36 (Brian S. 19,Prithvi 9). HT: 26-26. Men (Final qualifying round): Indian Gym 63 (Nikhil Ayre 10,Raj Kalbhor 9) bt Ghatkopar YMCA B 43 (Praful Chavan 12,Nikhilesh Jagtap 11). HT: 39-29; NNH 72 (M ohsin Shaikh 21,Fardin Khan 21) bt Ghatkopar YMCA A 58 (Shailesh Acharya 20,Akash Rani 9,Ravindra Shenoy 9). HT: 29-27.
