Fourth FIR against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze for extorting hotelier at Goregaon

The Goregaon police Friday registered an FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who is presently in judicial custody, for allegedly extorting cash and valuables collectively worth Rs 11.92 lakh from a hotelier.

This is the third FIR against Singh; two Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) inquiries are underway against him. Singh who was promoted as the DG Home Guards earlier this year went on leave after writing a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was asking police officers to collect haftas from hoteliers in Mumbai.

The 48-year-old complainant is a businessman, a contractor and a builder who takes tenders from Maharashtra Police as well as BMC. He, too, has a criminal record and an FIR registered against him with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as well as CBI and ED. The complainant is also among the 28 accused including Param Bir Singh booked for extortion at Thane Nagar police station on July 30.

In the FIR, the businessman told the police that his business was doing well in 2000-2001 when he received extortion calls and lodged an FIR for extortion back then with Mumbai Police.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch and he came in touch with Sachin Waze. In 2010 -2011, Waze contacted him to learn about how BMC tenders are taken.

In January-February 2020, Waze came to meet the complainant and informed him that Param Bir Singh will be the new police commissioner and asked him to start his hotel business. Waze said that Singh will be entrusting him with the “collection work”. Accordingly, the complainant restarted his hotel business and in March, Singh became the police commissioner and Waze was reinstated in June.

The complainant started the hotel in the jurisdiction of Goregaon police station in Goregaon (w). After starting the hotel he started receiving extortion calls from Waze and Waze’s aides Sumit Singh alias Pintu, one Alpesh who runs an Angadia shop, Vinay Singh alias Bablu and Riyaz Bhati.

“To avoid any harassment from local police while running my two hotels in Goregaon and Andheri, the accused took Rs 9 lakh cash and two mobile phones worth Rs 2.92 lakh, collectively worth Rs 11.92 lakh,” the complainant told police. A FIR has been registered under section 384, 385 and 34 of the IPC against Singh, Waze and four others.