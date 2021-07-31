Fourth FIR against Param Bir Singh on assault, conspiracy and extortion charges

THE THANE police on Friday registered a case of conspiracy, extortion, assault and robbery against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and 27 other persons. The case was registered following a written complaint BY cricket bookies Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna to Maharashtra Director General of Police earlier this year.

This is the fourth FIR to be registered against Singh. In an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in March, Singh had alleged that former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked police to “collect” Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore, from 1,750 bars and restaurants across Mumbai.

Deshmukh, who had resigned from the Cabinet following the allegations, is currently facing a CBI inquiry in the matter. SINGH, who was transferred out as Commissioner, is facing a slew of cases, and inquiries by the home department and the police.

Along with him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police MT Kadam, Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Sharma, Police Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, gangster Ravi Poojari and 23 others have been named as accused in the FIR.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a plea by Deputy Police Commissioner Akbar Ilahi Pathan, a co-accused in another extortion and cheating case registered against Singh and others at the Marine Drive Police station. This came after Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai, representing the Mumbai Police, gave an oral assurance to the court that no coercive action, including arrest, will be taken against the petitioner till the next hearing on August 5.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing Pathan’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The Marine Drive police has registered a case of cheating and extortion against Singh, five other police officials, and two others on a complaint from a Bhayandar businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal. Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain, the two civilians named by businessman Agarwal in the FIR, have been arrested and remanded to police custody. The two have also filed pleas in HC seeking quashing of the FIR.

Besides Singh and Pathan, the other police officials named in the case are ACP Sanjay Patil, ACP Shrikant Shinde and police inspectors Asha Korke and Nandkumar Gopale.