Fourth case lodged after woman says forced to perform bold scenes: Mumbai Police

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with making pornographic content available through mobile apps. (Express Photo)

MUMBAI POLICE on Tuesday night registered another FIR in the porn racket case in which businessman Raj Kundra is allegedly involved in. Now the total number of FIRs in the case stands at four.

While two of these FIRs are being investigated by the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch, the rest two are being probed by Malwani and Lonavla police respectively.

In this case, a 21-year-old woman has alleged that the accused had forced her to perform “bold scenes” by promising her money and using threats. An officer said the victim, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, said she had been forced to feature on three platforms – Hotshots, Gupchup and Neuflicks.

The police have registered an FIR against Ajay Srimant, Abhijeet Harishchandra, Gehna Vasisth and Prince Kashyap among others, named by the complainant as those who had forced her to work in porn films.

Sources said since Kundra ran Hotshots, he too will be probed in the case along with the owners of the other two apps where obscene videos featuring the complainant were posted.

The complainant said she had been forced to act in porn clips at three bungalows between February 2020 and March 2020.

“Two of these bungalows are at Madh Island, while the other is at Lonavala. Hence, the FIR was registered at the Malwani police station under which Madh Island is located,” an officer said.

The victim said she had been promised that the videos would not be uploaded on any app. However, later she found that the three apps contained the clips.

An officer said some other women too have spoken to the media in connection with the case but have not yet approached the police to lodge a formal complaint. The police have made requests through various platforms, asking those, forced to feature in porn films, to register complaints.

So far, the Mumbai Police have arrested 11 people, including Kundra, in the case and filed a chargesheet against nine in April. Kundra is in judicial custody.