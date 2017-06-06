Fourteen sworn in as Additional Judges of Bombay HC

Fourteen judges, including two women, were sworn in as Additional Judges of the Bombay HC by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur on Monday.

With the new appointments, the total strength of judges in the HC has gone up to 75. The sanctioned strength is 90.

The 14 new judges include Riyaz Chagla, grandson of M C Chagla, the first permanent Indian Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court after Independence, five from the Bar while eight others have been elevated from the subordinate judiciary. Two are women — Vibha Kankanwadi and Bharti Dangre.

