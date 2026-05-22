Four women killed in tiger attack while collecting tendu leaves in Chandrapur

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In a tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Friday morning, four women were killed while collecting tendu leaves in a forest area of Sindewahi taluka, triggering fear and outrage among villagers.
The incident took place in the Gunjewahi-Pawanpar forest belt, where 13 women from the village had gone together early in the morning to collect tendu leaves a key source of seasonal income for families in the region during summer. By the time the group returned, only nine women made it back alive.
According to preliminary information, the women were busy collecting leaves inside the forest when a tiger lying in wait inside dense bushes suddenly attacked them around 8 am.
Four women died on the spot, while the others escaped after screaming for help and running out of the forest. The incident sent shockwaves through the area, with villagers rushing towards the forest after hearing about the attack.
The deceased were identified as Kavita Dadaji Mohurle (45), Anita Dadaji Mohurle (46), Sangita Santosh Chaudhary (40) and Sunita Kaushik Mohurle (33). Forest officials later reached the spot along with police teams and began a panchnama.
This could be among the rarest such incidents in Maharashtra where four people have been killed simultaneously in a tiger attack. The attack has once again brought the issue of human-animal conflict in Chandrapur into sharp focus.
Tension prevailed in Gunjewahi village as angry residents gathered near the forest area.
Patrolling has been intensified and residents have been advised not to venture deep into forests alone during the tendu leaf collection season.
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