Four women killed in tiger attack while collecting tendu leaves in Chandrapur

The attack has once again brought the issue of human-animal conflict in Chandrapur into sharp focus. (Photo: Freepik)

In a tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Friday morning, four women were killed while collecting tendu leaves in a forest area of Sindewahi taluka, triggering fear and outrage among villagers.

The incident took place in the Gunjewahi-Pawanpar forest belt, where 13 women from the village had gone together early in the morning to collect tendu leaves a key source of seasonal income for families in the region during summer. By the time the group returned, only nine women made it back alive.

According to preliminary information, the women were busy collecting leaves inside the forest when a tiger lying in wait inside dense bushes suddenly attacked them around 8 am.