Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Four UAE-bound men on way to airport kidnapped, robbed by trio dressed as cops

The incident took place around 8.30 pm when the complainant, Imran Mohamed, 26, an imitation jewellery businessman and a native of Karnataka, was on his way to the airport with a relative and two friends. The four had to catch a 10.30 pm flight to Abu Dhabi before proceeding to Dubai for work.

mumbai crime news, mumbai robbery, mumbai airport robbery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsPolice said the four men took a taxi from Bhendi Bazaar and right after their vehicle crossed the sea link and neared Gausiya masjid in Bandra (east), three men dressed as police personnel approached them. Mohamed told the police: “A white car trailed our taxi and a person wielding a laathi (stick) usually carried by policemen asked the taxi driver to stop.”

As the taxi stopped, two men came out of the white car and started questioning Mohamed and his co-passengers. When the latter told them about their flight, the duo started assaulting the four men, police said.

The accused then forced the four men to sit in their car, threatening them with a jail term if they refused to follow the instructions. The accused then drove the four men to Goregaon. Near NESCO area, the accused asked the four men to get out of their car and fled with their valuables.

According to the complainant, four phones and various currency notes (in Indian rupee, Kuwaiti dinar, Australian dollars and UAE dirham) worth Rs 6.28 lakh were stolen. The four went to Vanrai police station and later Kherwadi police station following which an FIR was registered. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:57:43 pm
Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win

