Bhoomi Pujan Drama: Four Transgender Persons Held for Alleged ₹5.5 Lakh Extortion Bid in Bandra

Police say the accused stormed a Hill Road groundbreaking ceremony, threatened to strip publicly if payment wasn’t made; four booked in bailable extortion case.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 02:39 PM IST
Four transgender persons were held on charges of extortion after they allegedly attempted to demand ₹5.5 lakh during a groundbreaking ceremony at a construction site in Bandra (West). (Representational image)
Police have booked four transgender persons on charges of extortion after they allegedly attempted to demand ₹5.5 lakh during a groundbreaking ceremony at a construction site in Bandra (West).

According to officials from the Bandra Police Station, the incident took place around 12:40 pm on February 21 at a project site on Hill Road, where a bhoomi pujan ceremony was being held.

Two transgender persons allegedly arrived at the venue in an autorickshaw and attempted to enter the premises. When a security guard stopped them, they allegedly abused him and demanded ₹5.5 lakh from the project owner. Police said the duo threatened to strip in public and disrupt the ceremony if their demand was not met. One of them allegedly attempted to remove clothes in front of those gathered.

Before leaving, they reportedly wrote down a name and mobile number, warning that they would call by 3 pm and return with a larger group if the money was not paid.

Security personnel alerted the police, and two uniformed officers reached the spot. A few hours later, two more transgender persons allegedly arrived and repeated the demand, using similar threats of public indecency to disrupt the event, police said.

Officers present at the site intervened and detained them. During questioning, the detained individuals allegedly disclosed the names of two others said to have been involved earlier in the day.

All four accused, residents of Sion Koliwada, have been booked for extortion. Police said they were served notices, as the offence is bailable. Further investigation is underway.

