Bhoomi Pujan Drama: Four Transgender Persons Held for Alleged ₹5.5 Lakh Extortion Bid in Bandra

Four transgender persons were held on charges of extortion after they allegedly attempted to demand ₹5.5 lakh during a groundbreaking ceremony at a construction site in Bandra (West). (Representational image)

Police have booked four transgender persons on charges of extortion after they allegedly attempted to demand ₹5.5 lakh during a groundbreaking ceremony at a construction site in Bandra (West).

According to officials from the Bandra Police Station, the incident took place around 12:40 pm on February 21 at a project site on Hill Road, where a bhoomi pujan ceremony was being held.

Two transgender persons allegedly arrived at the venue in an autorickshaw and attempted to enter the premises. When a security guard stopped them, they allegedly abused him and demanded ₹5.5 lakh from the project owner. Police said the duo threatened to strip in public and disrupt the ceremony if their demand was not met. One of them allegedly attempted to remove clothes in front of those gathered.