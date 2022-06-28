Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Kurla East area; many feared trapped

A four-storeyed building collapsed at Naik Nagar in Kurla East late on Monday night. More than five persons are feared trapped under the debris, said local corporator Pravina Morajkar. The fire brigade received a call at 11.52 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, five people were rescued by the public.

The city fire brigade control said that they have sent seven fire trucks, two rescue vans, and ambulances to the spot. The fire brigade, however, claimed that there could be nearly 20 people trapped inside.

Corporator Pravina Morajkar said, “This is a colony of four dilapidated buildings and they were given notices for vacation five to six years back. Yet, the residents continued to stay. On Monday night, one building collapsed. Five to six people were rescued before the fire brigade came. These are being treated and sent to hospitals for injuries.’’

A fire brigade officer said that they have launched search and rescue operations and it will take continue for seven to eight hours.

She said that these buildings are meant for people of Banjara caste and are in a bad shape. “The people were warned many times,” she added.

The fire brigade has urged the BMC to send dumpers, and excavators for the rescue process.

