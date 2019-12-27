Four Shiv Sena workers arrested for tonsuring man get bail

Hiramani Tiwari, who works for a pharmaceutical firm, commented on Uddhav’s remark that the Delhi Police lathicharge on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University seemed to be a throwback to the days of Jallianwala Bagh. Hiramani Tiwari, who works for a pharmaceutical firm, commented on Uddhav’s remark that the Delhi Police lathicharge on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University seemed to be a throwback to the days of Jallianwala Bagh.

FOUR DAYS after a man was beaten up in Wadala and his head shaved by Shiv Sena workers for posting a derogatory comment about CM Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook, four party workers were arrested on Thursday. They were later released on bail.

Saurabh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) identified the four as Samadhan Jugdar — who had tonsured Wadala resident Hiramani Tiwari (33) — as well as Prakash Hasbe, Shrikant Yadav and Satyavan Kolambar.

In his post on December 19, Tiwari had berated the Shiv Sena chief for comparing the police action against Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Tiwari deleted the post after he got threats from some people. But on Sunday, a group led by Jugdhar and Hasbe allegedly beat him up outside his Shanti Nagar residence. A video of the incident had gone viral.

It was only after local residents as well as BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and local MLA Captain Tamil Selven met the police on Wednesday that an FIR was registered.

“We arrested all four men but they were released on bail. Further probe is underway,” Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Wadala TT police station said. They were booked on charges of rioting, causing hurt and criminal intimidation, police said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

