Four Seasons Residences case: FIR registered against builder, contractor, supervisor

A day after two persons killed after cement blocks fell on them from the 42nd floor of Four Seasons Residences building in Worli, the Mumbai Police Wednesday registered a case of negligence against the builder, contractor, supervisor and other workers.

Senior police inspector Anil Koli said, “A case has been registered as the responsible persons did not take preventive measures. Had they taken safety precautions, such an incident would not have taken place. We have initiated our investigation and those found negligent shall be arrested soon.”

The deceased identified as Sabir Ali (37) and Imran Ali Khan (29) were into embroidery work and were employed in a factory operational from a housing society opposite Four Seasons Residences in Worli.

Khan was a production supervisor while Ali and other labourers worked under him.

An employee working with the two deceased said, “We were on second shift on Tuesday which is from 2pm to 11pm. In between, at 8.30pm, we get a break to have food. Accordingly, during that period Khan and Ali, who usually have their dinner after work at 11 pm, stepped outside to drink tea.” And while they were having their tea at a stall, concrete blocks allegedly fell on them.