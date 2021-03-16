scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Four sandalwood trees on ASI campus felled and stolen: police

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 16, 2021 11:19:00 pm
FOUR sandalwood trees on the premises of a bungalow on the campus of the Army Sports Institute in Mundhwa were felled and stolen, said officials from Mundhwa police station.

The First Information Report in the case has been registered by a security officer at the ASI. Sub-Inspector Gajanan Bhosale of Mundhwa police station said, “The incident has taken place at the bungalow of a senior officer of the ASI. On Monday morning, a staff member saw that four sandalwood trees, which were in a corner of the open garden on the bungalow premises on ASI campus, were stolen. The staffer reported the matter to the authorities and the security officer filed a complaint with us.”

Senior Inspector Sampat Bhosale of Mundhwa police station said, “Based on the complaint of an ASI security officer, a case has been registered and we have launched a probe.”

ASI is a premier sports training institute of the Indian Army, established in 2001 under Mission Olympic programme. A multi-disciplinary sports institute, ASI imparts training in seven fields: Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Diving, Wrestling, Fencing and Weightlifting.

