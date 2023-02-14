scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Four railway trackmen killed as tower wagon hits them at Maharashtra’s Bhusawal

Tower wagon supervisor and one Permanent Way Inspector suspended

Families of the deceased workers will be given ex-gratia relief and other compensation as per the rules, said the railway officials. (File/Representational)

Four trackmen, who were carrying out pre-tamping work of the Railways, were Monday run over by a tower wagon in the Lasalgaon-Ugaon Down line (Manmad-Nasik Section) around 6 am, said railway officials. The tower wagon vehicle was engaged in maintenance and repair work of overhead electric wires when the mishap occurred, they said.

The Railways has suspended the tower wagon supervisor and one Permanent Way Inspector (PWI).

The railway officials said that the workers were engaged in pre-maintenance block work to carry out repairs in the Manmad-Ugan section in the down line (Mumbai-Bhusawal track), when a tower wagon entered the area.

“The men were busy carrying out some pre-maintenance works and due to poor visibility the tower wagon ran over the trackmen on the spot,” said an officer.

The divisional railway manager and other officials rushed to the site. Families of the deceased workers will be given ex-gratia relief and other compensation as per the rules, said the railway officials.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:19 IST
