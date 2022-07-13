Four persons booked for duping realtor of Rs 26L

Four persons have been booked by Parksite police for allegedly duping a 46-year-old realtor of Rs 26 lakhs under the pretext of facilitating a work tender of Mumbai airport’s parking lot. The police said the accused deceived him claiming that the GVK’s existing contract will soon expire and they could help him get the fresh work tender.

According to the police, the case was registered on Sunday under relevant sections of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The complainant, identified as Pravin Wagh, alleged that the four persons — Ashok Gavand, Tejas Patel, Disha Soras and Mantu Prasad — duped him after gaining his confidence. Wagh has alleged that he met Gavand through a friend in 2019. “After meeting him a couple of more times, Gavand promised him a work tender of Mumbai airport’s parking lot and introduced him to Mantu Prasad. He was told that they need a high profile company to land that work. Soon after, Wagh suggested that they could use his friend’s Malaysia-based firm to get the tender,” an officer said.

Wagh said he was deceived further when they discussed the prospect of landing work contract to him after which Patel sought Rs 25 lakh.