Toggle Menu
Four Nigerians held in Mumbai, cocaine worth Rs 2.4 lakh seizedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/four-nigerians-held-in-mumbai-cocaine-worth-rs-2-4-lakh-seized-5739401/

Four Nigerians held in Mumbai, cocaine worth Rs 2.4 lakh seized

According to police, a team tried nabbing two Nigerian nationals near Emerald Club in Aarey Colony on April 14. In the struggle, one of the suspects assaulted a sub-inspector. While the police managed to apprehend one man, the other fled.

noida, noida woman thrashed, arrest in noida case, woman thrashed in noida, greater noida, indian express
An ANC official said adequate precautions were taken this time and officials from different units were involved. (Representative Image)

A month after a police sub-inspector was injured while apprehending foreign drug peddlers, the Anti-Narcotics Cell nabbed four Nigerian nationals from Aarey Colony and seized cocaine, worth Rs 2.4 lakh, from them.

According to police, a team tried nabbing two Nigerian nationals near Emerald Club in Aarey Colony on April 14. In the struggle, one of the suspects assaulted a sub-inspector. While the police managed to apprehend one man, the other fled.

On Monday morning, the ANC received information that four Nigerian nationals were travelling in a taxi on Aarey Road and intercepted the vehicle. An ANC official said adequate precautions were taken this time and officials from different units were involved.

Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, said that 40 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 2.4 lakh, was seized from the men identified as Ruben Godwin (26), Godswil Chitachi (27), Paul Osinakachi (31) and Okichiku Matince (35).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ninth CNS Admiral Jal Cursetji remembered on birth centenary
2 Trying to fix education system, Srinagar looks at Delhi’s model schools
3 In New Friends Colony, eateries open their doors — and hearts — every evening for iftar