Four Nigerians held in Mumbai, cocaine worth Rs 2.4 lakh seized

A month after a police sub-inspector was injured while apprehending foreign drug peddlers, the Anti-Narcotics Cell nabbed four Nigerian nationals from Aarey Colony and seized cocaine, worth Rs 2.4 lakh, from them.

According to police, a team tried nabbing two Nigerian nationals near Emerald Club in Aarey Colony on April 14. In the struggle, one of the suspects assaulted a sub-inspector. While the police managed to apprehend one man, the other fled.

On Monday morning, the ANC received information that four Nigerian nationals were travelling in a taxi on Aarey Road and intercepted the vehicle. An ANC official said adequate precautions were taken this time and officials from different units were involved.

Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, said that 40 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 2.4 lakh, was seized from the men identified as Ruben Godwin (26), Godswil Chitachi (27), Paul Osinakachi (31) and Okichiku Matince (35).