Four new Union ministers from Maharashtra to start yatra from Aug 16

The Union ministers from Maharashtra who were inducted into the Narendra Modi government last month will begin a Jan Ashirwad Yatra across the state from August 16.

The yatra by ministers Narayan Rane, Bharati Pawar, Bhagwat Karad and Kapil Patil is part of a campaign to reach out to people and spread word on various central schemes.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Each of the four ministers will travel in a different region and interact with people on various central schemes. Interaction with beneficiaries of the schemes will be part of the plan.”

Union MoS for Panchayat Raj Kapil Patil’s yatra is from August 16 to 20, as is Union MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar’s. Union MoS for Finance Bhagwat Karad will go from August 16 to 21 and Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane from August 19 to 25.

According to yatra chief Sanjay Kelkar, Patil will travel 570 km across Thane and Raigad districts. Pawar will focus on tribal belts, travelling 431 km across five Lok Sabha constituencies of Palghar, Nasik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts.

Karad will travel in Marathwada, covering 623 km in seven Lok Sabha constituencies. Interestingly, Karad will skip Beed constituency, where there have been protests by supporters of BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde and MP Pritam Munde, who did not get a cabinet berth.

Rane, who is being projected as the party’s face in Konkan region, will travel 650 km, covering Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts in coastal Konkan. He will also travel in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation areas.