Four more held in Sharad Pawar residence incident, total arrests reach 114

The Gamdevi police investigating the mob incident that took place outside Silver Oak – the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar – at Pedder Road on Friday have arrested four more persons, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 114. The investigators have also taken custody of four other persons who were arrested on the day of the incident as they are the alleged masterminds of the incident along with advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte.

According to the police officials, the four newly arrested persons have been identified as Sachchitananda Puri, Ram Katkade, Sanket Neharkar and Ramesh Gore.

Officials said Puri is a Youtuber and was posting timely updates on his channel. He was also doing a Facebook live when Sadavarte was produced in court on Monday.

Katkade is Sadavarte’s driver while the two others were seen participating in the protest.

“The four newly arrested accused were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till Wednesday,” said an officer.

The police have also taken custody of four other persons identified as Abhishek Patil, Krishnat Kore, Mohammed Tajuddin and Mandakini Pawar. They were arrested on Friday. Subsequently, the four were produced in court along with 106 others and remanded in judicial custody.

The police, in their remand application, said while analysing the footage of the CCTV camera installed near Sadavarte’s residence, the four accused were seen going to his house. They have conspired the whole incident. “Patil is seen leading the mob at Pawar’s residence and is seen pointing the NCP chief’s home to the mob,” said an officer.

Sadavarte along with eight others will be produced in court again on Wednesday.

The officials said that they are trying to verify if people who were part of the mob are MSRTC workers as they believe that many of them were just paid to carry out the attack.

An investigator said that the arrested persons are not cooperating with the police. “At one point, they even refused to tell us their names and hand over their phones,” the investigator added.

“The whole attack was conspired and executed by a set of people. We are trying to look for evidence for each step that they took. They have deleted their Whatsapp chats to avoid giving any leads to us, so we will try and retrieve them,” said an officer.