Four more arrested from Kolkata in MBBS aspirant fraud case

THE MUMBAI Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate cases of MBBS aspirants being duped by fraudsters, made four arrests from Kolkata on Sunday. This takes the total number of arrests in the case to seven. A total of seven FIRs were clubbed and handed over to the Crime Branch to investigate the matter.

An officer said four persons were arrested from Kolkata and they are being brought to the city on transit remand. The four arrested accused have been identified as Aamir Khan (29), Abhijit Kumar (29), Anand Raj (28) and Ali Malik (28).

An officer said the four accused approached aspirants and promised them MBBS seats through management quota, and provided forged documents. “Several times, aspirants were sent e-mails which appeared to be from colleges but were actually made by the accused,” said the officer.

The officer said that the three accused arrested in the case earlier — Luv Gupta, Iftikhar Ahmed and Ganesh Raokhande – acted as agents and lured students by promising them that they would help them secure admission. They would then contact the four accused arrested from Kolkata.

The accused would take several lakhs at times – Rs 25-40 lakh – from each student for getting them admission. In cases where students would express their inability to pay this amount, they would take money for getting them into caste quota seats and make forged documents to prove they were from backward castes.

The police suspect that apart from some of the cases in the seven FIRs that have been transferred to the Crime Branch SIT, the four accused are involved in other cases related to similar fraud cases registered around Mumbai.

The seven FIRs registered at MRA Marg, JJ Marg and Sion police stations were transferred to the Crime Branch after complainants in these cases approached senior Mumbai Police officials, complaining that local police stations were not taking action in these FIRs.