Four-month-old boy dies, BMC suspends two doctors, a nurse from Nair hospital for negligence

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended three staffers from Nair Hospital, including two doctors, for alleged negligence in providing treatment, leading to the death of a four-month-old boy injured in a cylinder blast on Monday.

The civic administration has also appointed an external committee of four doctors under Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Joint Director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research, to probe the incident. Besides Chandanwale, a doctor from J J hospital and two specialised doctors in burn cases from private hospitals have been included in the committee.

Four persons, including the four-month-old boy, received burns in a cylinder blast in Worli on Monday. They were admitted to Nair hospital, where the infant, Mangesh Puri, died late Tuesday. Following this, a video surfaced on socila media where it could be seen that while the injured sought help, no hospital staff attended to them.

On Friday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani (Health) informed the BMC Standing Committee that a doctor, a MBBS student and a nurse have been suspended for alleged negligence. “So far, three hospital staffers have been suspended. The external committee will submit its report by next week. To ensure that the inquiry is fair, we have not involved any doctor from the corporation,” he added.

The suspensions were made based on a preliminary internal inquiry and with the help of CCTV camera footage, said officials.

On Friday, Shiv Sena’s leader in BMC, Vishakha Raut, moved a motion to adjourn the Standing Committee. The motion was supported by all Sena leaders who demanded strict action against the culprits.

Leader of Opposition in BMC, Congress’ Ravi Raja, demanded that an FIR be lodged against the hospital staffers. BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde sought Rs 25 lakh as compensation for the family of the child. Corporators also demanded that the suspended doctors should not be reinstated to set a precedent.

In reply, Kakani said the corporation will make amend rules so that no such person with “shabby history” and complaint against him or her are recruited. “We will conduct counselling sessions for all hospital staffers to avoid such incidents,” he added.

BMC Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav said the administration should take strong action. “The video of the hospital is very shocking. The BMC is doing a good job in handling Covid-19, but this incident was very disappointing. We need strong action so that such incidents are not repeated again.”