Four minors kill specially-abled boy: Guard of children’s home booked for negligence

Weeks after four minor boys were booked for allegedly beating a 16-year-old specially-abled fellow inmate to death at a children’s home in Mumbai, the police have registered a case of negligence against a security guard, who was responsible for taking care of the minors lodged at a Covid-19 isolation room in the facility.

The minor was declared brought dead at a hospital on August 16.

The police said the security guard was booked under Section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act after deputy CEO of the home filed a complaint against him.

An officer said, “The guard was not present in the isolation room to supervise their behavior. The authorities, in an inquiry, have found that there was dereliction of duty on his part… We have registered the case but as the sections under which the guard has been booked are bailable, as per Supreme Court guidelines, we have not arrested him.” The officer added the guard would soon be called to the police station to record his statement.

The specially-abled boy was found loitering by the police on the streets on August 6, following which, he was brought to the children’s home. “Following Covid-19 protocol, he was initially kept in an isolation room where the four accused and 20 others were also lodged. Once they completed their 15-day isolation period, they would have been given access to the remaining areas of the facility.”

But on August 16 evening, the boy defecated inside the isolation room. “As he is a specially-abled boy, he could not talk properly. As was unable to clean himself, the room started stinking. Infuriated, the four accused, aged 12, 15, 16 and 17, started kicking and punching him,” said the officer.

Around 7.30 pm, a staff member of the facility found the boy unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police had initially lodged an accidental death report. But after scrutinising the CCTV footage and verifying the marks on the body, a case of murder was lodged. “The four accused were detained and sent to a remand home,” said the officer.

Since his death, his remains have been lying at the hospital mortuary. While the police are yet to locate his parents, in a video shot by the police, the boy can be seen sharing details like his name and address. “In the video, the boy had said that he stays with his sister in Delhi… He had also said that he came to Mumbai to see the city… But when we cross verified the address, we found it did not exist,” an officer said.

After his murder, the police had sent out a wireless message across police stations in Mumbai, Delhi and its surrounding areas. “His body is still in the hospital and we want to find his family and hand over the remains… We are urging people to come forward if they know this child,” said the officer.

The police said that if the boy’s family could not be traced, they would appeal to the Child Welfare Committee to decide whether to dispose his remains.