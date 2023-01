Four minors were detained by the Mumbai Police on Friday for allegedly murdering a 18-year-old youth in Mankhurd.

The police had recovered the body of Taiyab Khan in a public washroom near a school.

“The deceased had a fight with the four minors a few days ago.

They murdered Khan by hitting him on his head multiple times and left him bleeding, following which he died,” said a police officer. The minors have bee sent to a children’s home, said police. ENS