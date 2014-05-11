Four men barge into logistics firm’s van, flee with diamonds, gold worth Rs 1.6 cr

The vehicle in police custody. (Dilip Kagda)

Four unidentified armed men allegedly barged into a stationary car and robbed diamonds and gold worth Rs 1.6 crore in Borivali (east) on Friday evening. The police said the driver of the vehicle was the main suspect, as he stopped at a pre-decided location at a specified time to facilitate the heist.

According to the police, the Mahindra Bolero car (MH 46 E 3155), which had a security vault built into its rear, was transporting 860-gm diamonds and 3.5-kg gold from Surat to the Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra on Friday. Apart from the driver, Uday Bhansingh Thakur, two security guards, Rameshkumar Gupta and Rajendraprasad Dwivedi, were travelling in the car, the police said.

The car belonged to a Mumbai-based logistics firm that often transports jewellery consignments to the airport for export. The police said the three men inside the car were employed with a security firm based in Kurla.

“Around 4.15 pm, the driver suddenly stopped on the Western Express Highway outside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), saying that there was some problem with one of the tyres,” said Dilip Roopwate, assistant commissioner of police, Dahisar division.

Almost instantly, the four men opened the doors of the car and entered from both sides. Roopwate added that the men overpowered the guards and assaulted them. “The accused were carrying choppers and country-made pistols, and threatened to kill them if they resisted,” he said. Roopwate also said that the accused then bound and gagged the three men, bundled them into the security hold and drove the vehicle to Vajreshwari in Virar. They took the valuables and fled, abandoning the three men inside the vehicle.

The security guards were able to alert the police after being free from their bonds. A case of kidnapping and dacoity has been registered at the Kasturba Marg police station. “We have begun our investigation and trying to nab the accused,” said Roopwate.

