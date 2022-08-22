Four-member panel formed to enforce fire safety norms for vulnerable buildings: Maharashtra to HC

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court Monday that it has issued a government resolution (GR) to set up a four-member committee. Led by former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Pravin Pardeshi, the committee will prepare a report with recommendations for implementation of draft regulations for fire safety in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters.

The regulations were formulated in 2009 in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attack, which took place in November 2008. The court directed the panel to submit its report with recommendations in two months.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Abha Singh, seeking directions to the state government for the issuance of the final notification on ‘Special Regulations for Building Vulnerable to Manmade Disasters’.

Earlier, the state government had told the bench that a special committee needed to be set up before the draft rules can be included in the 2034 Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) as the government was in the process of including safety draft rules in the new DCPR.

On July 29, additional government pleader Hiten Venegaonkar informed the bench that a proposal was mooted for constituting a committee under Pardeshi consisting of three other members, Sandip Isore, representive of practising engineers, Architect and Town Planners Association, N R Shende, retired director of town planning, and the chief engineer (development planning), BMC, who is also to be the coordinator.

The court had asked the state government to decide on the constitution of the committee by August 19.

The panel will submit a report in consultation with the concerned experts in the field. “The draft rules are of 2009. We are now in 2022. The committee shall see if we need to improve the rules and our system,” the court said on July 29.

On Monday, Venegaonkar told the bench that the proposal was approved by the state government, which issued a GR in that regard on August 18 with eight terms of reference for the panel to deliberate upon. The court also asked the panel to give a personal hearing to the petitioner to give her suggestions for its consideration.

Earlier, on April 11, the bench pulled up the Maharashtra government saying it has “utterly failed to justify its complete inaction”.

The state, in its affidavit, had said that due to passage of time and scientific and technological improvements, the recommendations could no longer be implemented, adding that the government was required to revisit the same as the related documents were destroyed in the fire at Mantralaya in 2012.

The bench said that final recommendations of the panel shall be placed before the state government as soon as they are prepared and same shall be placed before the court on October 20, when the PIL shall be listed next for further consideration.