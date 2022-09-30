Changing City: Four-lane bridge to cut travel time between Mumbai’s Nariman Point and Colaba to just 5 minutes

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has come up with the Nariman Point to Colaba missing link project, which will bring the island city’s traffic woes to an end further cutting down the existing travel time, saving both fuel and time of the commuters in this residential-cum-office area.

A look at the project: 1.6-km four-lane bridge over the bay between Nariman Point and Colaba. A jetty, walking and cycling tracks, and viewing gallery has also been planned.

Total project cost: Rs 284.55 crore on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

Work began: A fresh tender was called in August for the bidders to participate.

Project timeline: The MMRDA aims to finish the civil work in two years from the date of appointment of the contractor.

Work progress: In a tendering stage.

Project details: The 1.6 km sea bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba project was first drawn up in 2008 and a tender was floated earlier this year, but the MMRDA has now re-invited the tender since the interested agencies sought more time.

Significance: Geographically, the distance between Colaba and Nariman Point is over a kilometre and using the city’s road network it extends by five kilometres which takes over 20 minutes driving time during the peak traffic hours. With a direct link passing over the bay, the distance will cut short facilitating seamless connectivity. This 1.6-km four-lane bridge over the bay will reduce the driving time between Nariman Point and Colaba to just five minutes, saving time and fuel. Besides, the new bridge will act as a last-mile connector for the upcoming coastal road.

Currently, the commuters have to take Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and endure traffic congestion at Madam Cama Road, Mantralaya, Fort and Manora MLA Hostel.

The projected sea link will build a ring road around Mumbai when combined with the existing and newly made developments such as the Eastern Freeway and the new that is proposed to be extended to Marine Drive, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Sewri-Worli connector and Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Coastal Road.

Permission awaited: Permission is awaited for security clearance as the link will pass through the naval and coast guard areas. An environmental clearance is also needed.

No obstruction to fishermen: The fishermen will not be affected due to this bridge as it will provide a passageway for the passing of boats with a 100-meter span below the bridge

What MMRDA official says: It will be the third sealink of the city that will connect Nariman Point to Colaba and help to decongest the existing route and facilitate easier access to the existing and new roads preventing bottleneck.