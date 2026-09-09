Four killings, one capture bid — then the tigress died

Sources said drug dosage during chemical immobilisation has to be calculated based on an animal’s estimated weight and other factors. They alleged that the cumulative dosage administered to the tigress may have been higher than required.
A day after a tigress suspected of killing four people in Amravati and Wardha died during an attempt to capture her alive, questions have emerged over the tranquilisation process, including the administration of multiple doses of sedatives and the availability of reversal medication.
Sources familiar with the operation said the tigress, located in Shirajgaon Kasba village in Amravati’s Chandur Bazar taluka on Monday, was first darted twice with a combination of Xylazine and Ketamine after she continued moving following the first dose. A Pune rescue team that arrived later administered Medetomidine, after which the tigress was immobilised. Her condition subsequently deteriorated and she died during treatment.
The Forest Department has not confirmed an overdose as the cause of death. A preliminary post-mortem has cited “cardio-respiratory failure” as the prima facie cause, while samples of the tigress’s organs have been sent for histopathological and toxicological examinations to establish the exact cause.
Talking to The Indian Express, Chief Conservator of Forests, Amravati, Jyoti Banerjee said, “The tigress was on a killing spree and the department was continuously monitoring its movement. The tigress was very elusive. This was the first time that we called for reinforcement. Our team was exhausted, so we reached out to all the teams. The Pune team responded quickly and was eager to help.”
The tigress had been on the move across Wardha and Amravati for around three weeks and was suspected of killing four people which had triggered anger among residents and mounting pressure on the Forest Department to capture the animal.
Sources said drug dosage during chemical immobilisation has to be calculated based on an animal’s estimated weight and other factors. They alleged that the cumulative dosage administered to the tigress may have been higher than required. Banerjee said, “There must be a reason for the multiple darts used by the team, only a subject expert would be able to comment on this.” She added that officials would get to the bottom of this issue after the report arrives.
Questions were raised over the immediate availability of reversal medication, which is considered critical during chemical immobilisation operations. Sources claimed that while the Pune team had Medetomidine, there were questions over whether adequate quantities of Atipamezole, the reversal drug, were available immediately.
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The Forest Department said the operation was conducted in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s Standard Operating Procedure and involved personnel from Amravati and Akola forest divisions, Melghat Tiger Reserve, Wardha, Paratwada and Pune, along with police and district administration officials.
Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial), Amravati, Arjuna K.R., said the exact cause of death would be known only after the forensic examination.
“Samples of the organs of the tigress are being sent to a forensic laboratory for histopathological and toxicological examinations,” he said.
Official sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told this newspaper that had the tigress not been captured, authorities were nearing a decision to order her shooting. “With the mob gathered during the tigress capture, the team still tried to revive her. Even if she had lived, we don’t know if she would have ever been released into the wild,” officials said.
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
Professional Background & Expertise
Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express
Experience: Started working in 2016
Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
Key focus areas include:
Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools.
Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.
Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion.
Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur.
Education & Credentials
Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes:
MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University)
Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights
Recent Notable Coverage
Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability:
Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions.
Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response.
Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions.
Signature Beat
Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety.
Contact & Follow
X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar
Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com
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