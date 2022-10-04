scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Four Italians arrested for defacing Ahmedabad Metro also tried defacing Mumbai Metro

The four accused trespassed into the metro yard at Charkop on September 26 in a bid to deface the metro coaches parked in the yard.

The four Italians arrested in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express Photo)

The four Italian nationals arrested Sunday for drawing graffiti on two parked metro coaches at Apparel Park in Gomtipur of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city are also booked by Mumbai’s MHB Colony police for trespassing in the metro depot at Charkop in an attempt to deface the coaches last month.

The four accused trespassed into the metro yard at Charkop on September 26 in a bid to deface the metro coaches parked in the yard. The accused are said to have jumped the wall and entered the yard without the knowledge of the security staff. However, the act was captured on CCTV cameras and the security authorities complained to the MHB Colony Police Station. The police said the accused came to the spot in a rickshaw. Before the police could track them down, they left Mumbai for Gujarat.

The police registered an FIR based on the complaint for criminal trespass against the four Italians. Sudhir Kudalkar, the senior inspector of Charkop Police Station, confirmed the development. The accused have been identified as Cudini Gianluca Italiana, 24, Baldo Sacha Italiana, 29, Starinieri Danileli Italiana, 21, and Capecci Paolo Italiana, 27.

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) unit officials, who arrested them in Gujarat Sunday, said the incident allegedly happened in the early hours of Friday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day inaugurated Phase-1 of the metro rail service in another part of the city.

More from Mumbai

According to the FIR, three of them jumped across the wall of the metro rail’s Apparel Park depot in Gomtipur between 2.37 am and 2.52 am. “They entered the area between two parked coaches, T-14 and T-15, and wrote ‘TATA’ with… different colours outside both coaches. They also wrote ‘TAS’ on the electric poles between the two metro coaches. They have caused damage of about Rs 50,000 to the public property,” the FIR said.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 01:51:09 pm
