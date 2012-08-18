Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Four injured in a ceiling collapse

Four persons,including a 16-month-old baby,suffered minor injuries when the ceiling of the first floor of a five-storey,Sagar Co-operative Housing Society,in Nehru Nagar Kurla caved in.

Written by Express News Service | Published: August 18, 2012 1:38:30 am
Related News

Four persons,including a 16-month-old baby,suffered minor injuries when the ceiling of the first floor of a five-storey,Sagar Co-operative Housing Society,in Nehru Nagar Kurla (East) caved in. The injured,Rupali Amruta (40),Umesh Amruta (40),Ranjana Kadu (36),and Jaybheem Kadu (16 months),were treated at nearby V Care Hospital and discharged within 12 hours.

HC rejects plea seeking protection for Trust

The Bombay HC on Friday declined to grant police protection to a Bhandup trust,which claims to be facing threats from a person who they allege is a Pakistani national. A Division Bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice A R Joshi,however,asked police to ensure that residents of the area,who were represented by the trust,are not threatened in any manner and ensure their security.

Beheaded body found in Malwani

A beheaded body of an unidentified woman was found in Malwani area of Malad (West) on Friday. Police said the body was found in a pit at Ambhujwadi slums in Malwani around 7 am. The head was found some distance away from the body. Police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now