Four injured in a ceiling collapse

Four persons,including a 16-month-old baby,suffered minor injuries when the ceiling of the first floor of a five-storey,Sagar Co-operative Housing Society,in Nehru Nagar Kurla (East) caved in. The injured,Rupali Amruta (40),Umesh Amruta (40),Ranjana Kadu (36),and Jaybheem Kadu (16 months),were treated at nearby V Care Hospital and discharged within 12 hours.

HC rejects plea seeking protection for Trust

The Bombay HC on Friday declined to grant police protection to a Bhandup trust,which claims to be facing threats from a person who they allege is a Pakistani national. A Division Bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice A R Joshi,however,asked police to ensure that residents of the area,who were represented by the trust,are not threatened in any manner and ensure their security.

Beheaded body found in Malwani

A beheaded body of an unidentified woman was found in Malwani area of Malad (West) on Friday. Police said the body was found in a pit at Ambhujwadi slums in Malwani around 7 am. The head was found some distance away from the body. Police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App