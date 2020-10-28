Four held for ‘ransacking’ hospital following relative’s death in Navi Mumbai

The Vashi municipal hospital is a critical facility for Covid patients and gets referrals from private and public hospitals nearby.(Representational)

FOUR PEOPLE in Navi Mumbai were arrested after they allegedly ransacked the Covid ICU ward in the Vashi municipal hospital early on Wednesday, following the death of their relative. The municipal commissioner has approached police to provide security at the hospital. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will also beef up municipal security outside ICUs.

According to police, the incident took place between 3 am and 4 am on Wednesday, after the death of Venkatesh Suryavanshi (48).

Police said Suryavanshi was transferred from a private hospital to the civic hospital on Tuesday in a critical condition with breathing issues, and that the hospital conducted a Covid-19 test. But the patient, however, died before the results came out, they added.

After his death, his relatives accused the hospital of negligence and ransacked property and, as per CCTV footage, were seen throwing around oxygen cylinders and furniture inside the ICU in the presence of other critical patients on ventilator support, police said.

“Nobody from among the staff was injured. But our property was damaged. We are yet to assess the extent of the damage,” said Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar. “It is understandable that the family had complaints about the treatment. But damaging hospital property is uncalled for. We have CCTV footage as evidence,” he added.

The Vashi municipal hospital is a critical facility for Covid patients and gets referrals from private and public hospitals nearby. The hospital authorities on Wednesday lodged a police complaint, following which an FIR was filed against the family.

Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said, “The hospital authorities informed the family about the patient’s death at night. We have learnt that several members, including women, came to the hospital and fought with nursing staff and security. We have arrested four. We are trying to ascertain the role of others.”

