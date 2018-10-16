Four held for assaulting Mumbai journalist

Television journalist Herman Gomes was assaulted in Mumbai on Saturday. (Facebook/Herman A Gomes) Television journalist Herman Gomes was assaulted in Mumbai on Saturday. (Facebook/Herman A Gomes)

THE MUMBAI Police on Sunday night arrested four persons in connection with the attack on journalist Herman Gomes late Saturday night. The police said the four accused had assaulted him over a fight regarding hailing a taxi, which escalated. The police are questioning the accused to find out if there was any other motive behind the attack.

A senior police officer said, “The four accused who attacked Gomes have been arrested. During questioning, they said that it was a fight over boarding a cab that led to them assaulting the journalist.”

The police said that Gomes along with a friend had taken a taxi from Bandra to Gamdevi, where he resides, on Saturday night. While he was getting off the taxi to go home, four others came out of a bar and asked the taxi driver to stop.

Herman’s friend was still inside the taxi as he resides in Byculla and wanted to take the cab there.

This led to an altercation between the two sides after which the four accused beat up Gomes. Gomes received six stitches near his eyes due to the injuries he sustained in the attack. The accused have been identified as Nilesh Khedekar (20), Hemant Choughule (30), Siddhesh Parab (19) and Avinash Amble (26). A police officer said that they were checking if the accused have a prior criminal record. In the present case, they have been arrested on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy and are currently in police custody.

“Prima facie it appears that the fight between the two sides was a spur of the moment issue. We are, however, still questioning the accused to see if there is any other motive than what appears to be the case,” the officer added.

