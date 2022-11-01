Four held, 1.4 kg mephedrone seized in week-long Mumbai NCB operation

MUMBAI NCB has arrested four persons and claimed to have seized 1.4 kilograms of mephedrone (MD) in back-to-back operations within a week in connection with an inter-state drug syndicate.

An officer said that as per information, a local distributor was to receive mephedrone in the Mumbra area on the intervening night of October 21 and 22 when a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) laid a trap and detained a person matching the description.

The agency said it found 36 grams mephedrone from the person identified as Iqbal. During questioning, Iqbal revealed he had ordered about 250 grams MD from another Bandra-based supplier following which the NCB team arrested the second accused named Rizwan and found 245 grams MD on him, officials said.

During the course of investigation, NCB further found a Wadala-based taxi driver named Hadees who was allegedly working as a carrier and procuring MD from Shilphata area, ahead of Mumbra, from a person named Salman. Both were arrested on Monday by the NCB, which claimed to have found 1.150 kgs MD along with an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh, presumed to be payment for the drug, from their possession. Both were apprehended and brought to the NCB office for further legal formalities.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the persons arrested are part of a larger cartel spread across various states and the members are well-coordinated with a detailed syndicate hierarchy,” said Amit Ghawate, NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit director.