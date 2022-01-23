Mumbai: Four gangrape woman, two teens detained

A woman in Mumbai was allegedly gangraped by four persons early Saturday. While two minors, both teenagers, have been detained, the police are looking for two other accused. An FIR has been lodged in connection to the incident.

The woman, who works with a catering service, was returning home around 4.30 am on Saturday when the alleged incident took place.

“The accused, one of whom knew her, stopped her. The man asked her why she was returning so late… One of them asked her to accompany him and she was taken to a room, where the accused misbehaved with her. When she raised an alarm, the others joined in, allegedly gagged her and took turns to sexually assault her before escaping,” said an officer.

Following this, the woman approached the police. Based on the description given by the her and local intelligence, the police claimed to have established the identities of the four accused.

“Two teenagers have been detained for inquiry, while a search is on for two men involved in the incident,” the officer said.