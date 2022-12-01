Four foreigners pose as US Embassy officials to dupe Mumbai woman of Rs 26 lakh, arrested

Four foreign nationals from Zambia, Uganda, Namibia and Ghana have been arrested from Pune for allegedly impersonating US Embassy officials and duping a woman from Mumbai of Rs 26 lakh by promising her a job in the US.

The four accused – two men identified as Greenwell Ndhlovu (26) from Zambia and Tosin alias Kofi Onkor Don (32) from Ghana as well as two women, Dorcus Nakabuuka (22) from Uganda and Secilia Nghinasheni (27) from Namibia – were arrested on November 22. The police are looking for others involved in the racket.

The Mumbai Cyber Police has found 2 lakh email IDs and 1.04 lakh cellphone numbers from the four accused. Thirteen cellphones, four laptops and three routers used for the crime have been seized.

“The accused had bought data (email IDs, cellphone numbers) from other cyber gangs and were using the same to send fraudulent emails and text messages pertaining to OLX fraud, lottery fraud as well as prize or gift fraud. They also sent out emails pertaining to job offers in US,” said DCP (Cyber) Balsing Rajput.

He added, “This gang is suspected to have duped one more person in Hyderabad similarly and a few more in Mumbai. Job frauds are on the rise and aspirants should never make advance payments.”

The 29-year-old complainant in this case is a resident of Andheri who works at a bank. In April, she had received an email, purpotedly sent by the US Embassy, promising her a job in a private company in the US.

Inspector Suvarna Shinde said, “The complainant fell for the fraud, as the fraudsters used email IDs similar to the ones used by the US Embassy.

They held an online interview and even made phone calls to the woman to ascertain her identity.”

“She was given a job letter. At some or the other pretext, between April to July, they tricked her into paying Rs 26 lakh. When they started asking for more money, she realised that she has been duped,” added Inspector Mahendra Jadhav.

The police said that while three of the accused have come to India on student visas, one carries a medical visa. “Except for one woman who has a student visa, the visas of the others have expired… They have thus been booked for visa violations as well,” said an officer.

Assistant Inspector Poonam Jadhav said, “This gang bought the email IDs and mobile numbers from a cyber gang. Data on the bank accounts linked with SIM cards of the victims were bought from another cyber gang. To avoid being caught, they used these numbers and bank accounts registered in the names of other persons.”