Four die in grounded ship during suspected theft in Mumbai waters

Four of the seven men are residents of Colaba and the remaining three are from Vasai, police said. The identities of the deceased and the two absconding men are being ascertained.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readMumbaiOct 1, 2026 05:18 AM IST
Four die in grounded ship, Four die in grounded ship during suspected theft, suspected theft in Mumbai waters, Nicaragua-flagged MT Al Jafzia, Manori Island, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsSeven people had allegedly entered the Nicaragua-flagged MT Al Jafzia, a merchant vessel, near Manori Island on Saturday. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A suspected attempt to steal copper pipes from a grounded tanker turned fatal when a blast inside the vessel left four men dead and forced three others to flee, police said. The seven had allegedly entered the Nicaragua-flagged MT Al Jafzia, a merchant vessel, near Manori Island on Saturday evening to cut and steal copper pipes when the incident occurred near the engine room.

Police suspect a pipe connected to the vessel’s air-conditioning system may have burst while the men were cutting it, releasing gas. Four of the men may have subsequently suffocated after inhaling the gas, officials said. One of the survivors, Vijaya Premnath Sanjiva, 40, suffered facial injuries and was also rendered unconscious after inhaling the gas. His two associates, who allegedly helped him escape from the vessel, are absconding.

“Sanjiva told us that he became unconscious after sustaining facial injuries and inhaling the gas. When he regained consciousness, he saw two of his associates near him. Before he could understand what had happened, they took him away from the vessel,” said DCP Sandip Gughe, North Zone II.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Four of the seven men are residents of Colaba and the remaining three are from Vasai, police said. The identities of the deceased and the two absconding men are being ascertained.

The incident came to light late Monday evening when Sanjiva made inquiries in Colaba and learnt that the men who had accompanied him to the tanker had not returned home. He then approached the Gorai police station and told officers about their alleged plan to steal copper pipes. “Police found four bodies near the engine room,” Gughe said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments