Four die in grounded ship during suspected theft in Mumbai waters

A suspected attempt to steal copper pipes from a grounded tanker turned fatal when a blast inside the vessel left four men dead and forced three others to flee, police said. The seven had allegedly entered the Nicaragua-flagged MT Al Jafzia, a merchant vessel, near Manori Island on Saturday evening to cut and steal copper pipes when the incident occurred near the engine room.

Police suspect a pipe connected to the vessel’s air-conditioning system may have burst while the men were cutting it, releasing gas. Four of the men may have subsequently suffocated after inhaling the gas, officials said. One of the survivors, Vijaya Premnath Sanjiva, 40, suffered facial injuries and was also rendered unconscious after inhaling the gas. His two associates, who allegedly helped him escape from the vessel, are absconding.