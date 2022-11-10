Four deaths amid measles outbreak in Mumbai slums; Centre sends team

The health ministry has deputed a multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai after a measles outbreak in its slums, with the most cases having been reported in Govandi, which has the lowest human development index in the Maharashtra capital.

Between January and October, around 75 cases of measles were reported in the slums of Dharavi, Govandi, Kurla, Mahim, Bandra and Matunga. Four measles-associated deaths have been reported so far. Two of them are still under the review of the civic death committee for confirming the cause of death. The first confirmed death was reported in October. Later, within 48 hours this week, three children succumbed to measles. One of the deceased was only 13 months old.

Measles is caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family and normally spreads through direct contact and air. The virus infects the respiratory tract and spreads throughout the body.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started an investigation. “There has been an outbreak of measles. We are conducting door-to-door surveys in all the affected wards. We also appeal to parents to compulsorily immunise their children with measles vaccines within the stipulated age limit,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer. Till Wednesday, the corporation inspected over 1,200 houses.

Nearly 25 per cent of the infected children were not vaccinated against measles, according to the corporation.