Four cousins found dead on railway tracks

Four members of a family, including two minors, were found dead on the railway tracks between Borivali and Kandivali on Monday morning. Police said the four were cousins and they were all headed to Poisar. According to Borivali railway police, they were spotted around 5.30 am on Monday. “The four were taken to Shatabdi hospital where they were declared dead,” an officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar Chavhan (24), Manoj Chavhan (17), Saiprasad Chavhan (17) and Dattaprasad Chavhan (20), the railway police said. “Sagar used to stay in Poisar and worked as a driver in a private firm at Aarey. He had gone to his village to attend a friend’s wedding and was returning home in the Konkan Kanya Express,” the officer said. His cousins, all students, were traveling with him to spend their summer vacations in the city.

“It is possible that the men got off the train when it halted at a signal between Borivali and Kandivali. Trains generally halt there and many people get off and cross the tracks to reach Poisar area. It is possible that these men tried to do the same,” a senior officer from Borivali GRP said.

“They could have been hit by a local train coming from the opposite direction and were seen by a different train’s guard who informed us. But the real cause of the deaths would be ascertained only after postmortem.”

Friends and family members of the deceased, however, cried foul. “We got to know about the accident when I called up Sagar and a policeman took the call. We had left together from the village but we took different trains. Although my train arrived later, I reached home, Sagar did not. That is why I called him,” said a friend.

Sagar’s mother Sujata said: “If they had been run over by a train, they would not have had just one head injury. All of them have almost identical head injuries. We want the police to investigate. We do odd jobs. But Sagar was the bread winner.”

