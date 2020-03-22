Four coronavirus cases in MP: They travelled in bus, train and flight in state

As news spread, 21 of his employees and relatives who came in contact with the family, rushed to Victoria hospital to get tested on Friday night. (File) As news spread, 21 of his employees and relatives who came in contact with the family, rushed to Victoria hospital to get tested on Friday night. (File)

The first four persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, all residents of Jabalpur, had landed at Mumbai international airport on March 16 and were allowed to leave after a basic thermal screening, as they had no symptoms.

All four developed symptoms within four days of returning home. Two of them took a train to Jabalpur, one took a flight and one took a bus. Three among them belonging to one family did not observe home quarantine and came in contact with at least 21 people in Jabalpur. Attempts to trace their co-passengers in the train, bus and flight between Mumbai, Nagpur and Jabalpur are going on.

How Madhya Pradesh medical authorities have dealt with the four and the people they have come into contact with over the last few days shows a vastly different approach from other states that are higher on the COVID-19 learning curve.

Of the four, three are from one family a jeweller (59), his wife (45) and daughter (22) and had travelled to Dubai on March 10 to meet the son. “I took a flight to Nagpur for some work. From there, I took a bus to Jabalpur. My wife and daughter took a direct train from Mumbai,” the 59-year-old said.

They flew back to Mumbai on March 16, underwent screening and were allowed to leave since none had symptoms. The family did not strictly follow home quarantine norms. The man went to his office and his jewellery shop and came in contact with 21 staffers and relatives.

On Wednesday, he developed fever and visited Victoria hospital. But this was Madhya Pradesh’s first case, and the man said he did not get a sense of urgency about his condition from the doctors. He was turned away. Persuading the hospital to test him took another two days.

“On the first day, I was told there is no need to test. Two days later, I had loose motions and suffered breathlessness. After forcing the hospital, they agreed to test me yesterday,” the 59-year-old said. His wife and daughter, both asymptomatic, also tested positive.

As news spread, 21 of his employees and relatives who came in contact with the family, rushed to Victoria hospital to get tested on Friday night. But again, the hospital did not seem eager to test any of them, and agreed only when some of the workers insisted.

“We were asked to go home and come only when symptoms emerge,” said Dheerendra Jain, who works in the jewellery shop. Another staffer, Vaibhav Joshi, said 10 staffers returned home without getting tested. “I have cough and cold. They tried to turn us away but we persisted. Today finally, they agreed to test 11 of us,” Joshi said.

Priyanka Dixit, Chief PRO of West Central Railway, said, “Based on the details filled by passengers while booking tickets, they are being called and informed that a copassenger has tested positive. They are being asked to take appropriate precautionary measures.”

As an immediate measure, those in the train coach where the family travelled are being contacted first. She added that all zones from where the train has passed have also been informed to undertake precautionary measures.

MP officials are finding it hard to narrow down the 59-year-old’s bus details, as he does not remember which one he had boarded from Nagpur to Jabalpur. He only remembers taking a bus from a theatre near Nagpur.

The fourth person to test positive in Jabalpur, a 24-year-old PhD student, arrived from Switzerland on March 16 in Mumbai.

He was taken to Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai as a precautionary measure but discharged without testing. Dr Daksha Shah, BMC deputy executive health officer, said, “Only symptomatic and people with co-morbidities are being tested.” The same day he took a flight to Jabalpur.

“I followed all home quarantine rules. My mother would keep two meters away from me. I would eat separately in my room,” he told The Indian Express. On Thursday, he developed fever and reached out to local doctors. He tested positive on Friday. His mother, who is aged 64 and suffers from hypertension, has not been tested by MP authorities.

Dr Debasis Biswas, from AIIMS’s microbiology department in Bhopal, said, “We are told to test symptomatic close contacts and symptomatic health workers. Since these are contacts of lab confirmed cases, they should be tested. We will have to check.” Dr PV Barde, attached with ICMR in Jabalpur, was not available for comment.

Dr Vaibhav Mishra from Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior said, “ICMR guidelines are very clear. We have to test a close contact between 5 to 14 days. We are following directives. The contacts will be tested if they develop symptoms.”

The four patients remain in isolation ward of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College where they have complained on unclean wards and lack of medical attention. “Somehow the authorities have leaked our identities and there are rumours that we roamed around in China and Surat. Fake videos of us are being circulated,” the 22-year-old daughter of the jeweller said. “My father is breathless but no senior doctor has come to check on him. We have been requesting that at least a chest X-ray be conducted,” she added.

The 24-year-old PhD student said his mother is also being socially discriminated against. “People are saying we brought the virus to the city. The government mandate is to keep a metre’s distance from public. I avoided going out, stayed at least two metres away from my mother but still I have to bear humiliation,” he added.

Inputs from Iram Siddiqui

