Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Four convicted for causing loss worth Rs 50 lakh to bank by showing fake documents

The court sentenced one of the accused, Vijay Chaudhari, to five years' imprisonment, holding him guilty under sections such as criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Special public prosecutor Sandeep Singh submitted before the court that Chaudhari had visited the bank for availing a loan of Rs 50 lakh by showing fake documents. (Representational/File)

A SPECIAL CBI court on Monday convicted four persons, including a bank official, for causing loss to a public bank to the tune of Rs 50 lakh by showing fake documents. Two other bank officials were acquitted on the grounds that there was no sanction to prosecute them.

The court also convicted the then chief manager of the bank, Prafulla Kumar Mishra, under charges including those that come under the Prevention of Corruption Act for his connivance with the accused, and sentenced him to four years of imprisonment. Two others, Rajesh Dahanukar and Ganesh Kadu, who had helped in preparation of the fake documents were sentenced to three years and two years of imprisonment respectively. The court suspended the sentences of the duo for four weeks to enable them to file an appeal in the Bombay High Court.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:51:10 pm
