Four booked for attacking forest guards in Kalwa

Senior Inspector of Kalwa police station Vijay Darekar said they have identified four persons who were carrying out illegal construction on the forest reserve property and attacked the forest guards. (Representational Image)

A team of forest guards were on Thursday attacked in Kalwa while trying to remove an encroachment in the reserve forest area.

The forest guard officials, who sustained minor injuries, approached the local Kalwa police station, where an FIR was registered against four persons.

Jitendra Ramgaonkar, deputy conservator of forest, Thane forest division, said, “Our team was patrolling in reserve forest area of Gholainagar, Kalwa. After they spotted encroachment, they were trying to remove it. After a few people started pelting stones at them, they left the spot… We have registered a complaint. Forest and police authorities are taking action against the accused. Encroachment will be removed in a joint operation soon.”

Senior Inspector of Kalwa police station Vijay Darekar said they have identified four persons who were carrying out illegal construction on the forest reserve property and attacked the forest guards. “We have registered an FIR for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty among other charges, and are on the lookout for the four persons. We should arrest them soon,” he added.

