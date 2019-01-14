Four bidders seek extension, work on waste-to-energy plant at Deonar delayed again

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao

In planning stage for the last two years, the waste-to-energy plant project at Deonar dumping ground has been delayed yet again. The four bidders interested in the project have sought extension to conduct contour survey and estimate calorific value of the waste.

A calorific value (CV) is the energy contained in a fuel or food, determined by measuring the heat produced by the complete combustion of a specified quantity of it. Debris leads to reduction in the calorific value of the waste, which in turn results in reduced generation of energy after waste processing.

In a pre-bid meeting held last year, as per the civic body records, 16 bidders had attended meeting and showed positive response. However, later, only four bidders showed interest in the project. After many unsuccessful attempts to start processing of waste in order to produce 25 MW of electricity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had reduced the amount of waste that would be processed. The contractor will now construct a waste-to-energy plant at Deonar that will process 600 tonnes of waste a day to generate 10 MW of electricity daily. Once successful, two more plants will be constructed.

BMC was confident to begin construction work in 2018. However, the new tender, which is in the process since March last year, has seen a number of extensions. The new deadline has now been pushed to next month. “The companies which had shown interest in the project asked for more time to complete the paperwork, contour survey. The bidders were given contour survey report undertaken by TCS, who are the consultants of the waste-to-energy plant,” said Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner, solid waste management department.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 571 crore for the proposed two waste-to-energy plants at Deonar dumping ground. The plants will be implemented on a design-build-operate-maintenance basis. No technology has been specified, but one of the six technologies approved by the Union urban development ministry will be considered.

In addition, the BMC will also receive technical support from the Union environment, forests and climate change ministry and the urban development ministry.