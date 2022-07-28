Four arrested for ‘robbing’ jeweller of gold worth Rs 44.5 lakh

July 28, 2022 10:22:08 pm
The Pydhonie police has arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a south Mumbai-based jeweller of gold worth Rs 44.5 lakh.
The police said the incident took place at 8.30 pm on July 23 when the complainant, who is a jeweller by profession, handed over gold ornaments to his employee, Ganesh Singh.
Singh servant was instructed to deliver the gold to one of the complainant’s clients. When he was on his way, Singh was accosted near Dhobi Street junction in Pydhonie. The assailants snatched the ornaments from him and escaped,” said an officer.
Singh then reported the matter to the jeweller after which a case was registered.
Subscriber Only Stories
The police said CCTV footage showed that the four accused were wearing a ‘kada’ on their hands.
“We suspected that the four robbers are from Rajasthan and accordingly started inquiring about them and we later identified the four accused,” said an investigator, adding, “We came to know that they are in their hometown Raniwara district in Rajasthan after, which the four were traced and arrested.”
The police have managed to recover 95 per cent of the stolen goods from them.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Latest News
NCB arrests 4 ‘drug traffickers’ in Thane
Haryana Cong to hold one-day Chintan Shivir on Aug 1, Vivek Bansal’s name missing from invitee list
Koffee with Karan Season 7: Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
NIA probing Phulwari Sharif ‘terror module’ case raids 10 premises in Bihar
Ludhiana: Cong leader-cum-former chairman, 5 other LIT officials booked for graft in sale of plots
Are frequent naps linked to increased blood pressure, stroke risk?
Jhulan Goswami named Bengal women’s team’s player-mentor
Govt giving drugs and liquor to youth instead of jobs: Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor
Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, App Store in India
Tripura: Amitabh Ranjan replaces VS Yadav as state police chief
Religious ceremony held again at Anantnag Sun Temple ruins
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav key Lalu aide to fall