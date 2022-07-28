Four arrested for ‘robbing’ jeweller of gold worth Rs 44.5 lakh

The Pydhonie police has arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a south Mumbai-based jeweller of gold worth Rs 44.5 lakh.

The police said the incident took place at 8.30 pm on July 23 when the complainant, who is a jeweller by profession, handed over gold ornaments to his employee, Ganesh Singh.

Singh servant was instructed to deliver the gold to one of the complainant’s clients. When he was on his way, Singh was accosted near Dhobi Street junction in Pydhonie. The assailants snatched the ornaments from him and escaped,” said an officer.

Singh then reported the matter to the jeweller after which a case was registered.

The police said CCTV footage showed that the four accused were wearing a ‘kada’ on their hands.

“We suspected that the four robbers are from Rajasthan and accordingly started inquiring about them and we later identified the four accused,” said an investigator, adding, “We came to know that they are in their hometown Raniwara district in Rajasthan after, which the four were traced and arrested.”

The police have managed to recover 95 per cent of the stolen goods from them.