Four arrested for trying to dupe BJP MLA of Rs 100 crore

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested four persons for allegedly trying to dupe BJP MLA from Daund, Rahul Kul, of Rs 100 crore in return for facilitating a ministerial post in the newly formed government. The accused have been identified as Riyaaz Sheikh (41), Yogesh Kulkarni (57), Sagar Sangwai (37) and Jaffar Ahmed Rashid Ahmed Usmani (53).

The police said that Sheikh had contacted the MLA on July 12, but as Kul did not respond, he reached out to the MLA’s personal assistant (PA) on Saturday. “He allegedly told the PA that he had come from Delhi to meet the MLA… The next day, the PA had a word with Kul, after which they called Sheikh to meet him at Nariman Point,” said an officer. The police said during the meeting, Kul bargained for a portfolio and was ready to pay Rs 90 crore for it. “Sheikh demanded 20 per cent of the amount, Rs 18 crore, in advance… Kul called him to Trident hotel and asked him to collect the advance. Simultaneously, the MLA informed the police about the incident,” the officer added.

Sheikh was taken in custody when he reached the hotel around 1.30 pm on Monday. “Kul, his PA and another BJP MLA, Jaykumar Gore, were present in the hotel. We were there in civil clothes… as soon as Sheikh arrived, he was apprehended,” said an officer.

During questioning, Sheikh revealed the roles of Kulkarni and Sangwai, who were arrested from Thane late Monday. “Kulkarni and Sangwai alleged that a person called Usmani from Nagpada had claimed that he knows one person in Delhi who is into lobbying. The person can facilitate ministerial posts in return for money, which is around Rs 50-60 crore… and Usmani had promised that the extra money can be distributed among themselves,” said the officer.

The police then laid a trap around Nagpada and arrested Usmani early Tuesday. The four have been arrested on charges of cheating, cheating by impersonation and common intention. They were produced in court, which remanded them in police custody.

“We are trying to identify the person from Delhi under whose behest these four men were working,” an officer said.