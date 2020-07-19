Four arrested for killing man, trying to pass it off as accident

The police checked with Navi Mumbai Police, where the accident case had been registered, but the deceased’s face had been damaged beyond identification. (Representational) The police checked with Navi Mumbai Police, where the accident case had been registered, but the deceased’s face had been damaged beyond identification. (Representational)

Four persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering a man and trying to pass it off as an accident.

According to police, a woman approached the Shivaji Nagar police station on June 18, with a complaint that her husband, Aahadullah Khan, was missing. An entry was made in the missing persons register. During the course of the investigation, Aahadullah’s brother told police that one Naushad Khan (50), was having an affair with his brother’s wife. He further alleged that Naushad had threatened his brother to return the money he had taken from him.

Accordingly, a case of kidnapping was registered, and Naushad, along with three others, were arrested earlier this week based on evidence found by the police of their involvement in the missing persons case. “During interrogation, Naushad confessed he had taken Aahadullah to Turbhe MIDC, where he murdered him with a hammer. He then asked his friend to drive his truck over the body to pass it off as an accident,” an officer said.

The police checked with Navi Mumbai Police, where the accident case had been registered, but the deceased’s face had been damaged beyond identification. Accordingly, the police added sections of murder to the kidnapping case earlier registered. They are also checking to see if anyone else was involved in the crime.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd