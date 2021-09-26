Mumbai: Four arrested for killing 20-year-old over enmity

THE KANDIVALI police on Friday arrested four people for allegedly killing a 20-year-old over previous enmity.

Police said that at around 4.27 am on Friday, they received a call at the Mumbai police control room informing them that a man was lying unconscious at Walmiki Chawl in Kandivali.

A team from the Kandivali police station went to the spot and rushed the man to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Senior Inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe of Kandivali police said, “We took a photo of the body and showed it to the locals at Walmiki Chawl, who informed us that his name is Anwar Sayyed and he is a resident of Indira Nagar.”

Police did not disclose the identity of the accused but said that Sayyed had abused and assaulted the main accused, a 22-year-old, in the past while playing cricket, due to which the accused called him to his house and slit his throat.