Four arrested for duping businessman of Rs 36 lakh

FOUR PERSONS have been arrested after a businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 36 lakh on the pretext of procuring electric motor parts, the Mumbai cyber police said Monday.

According to the police, Ravish Hebbar, a businessman dealing in gearboxes used in electric motors, was allegedly contacted by a person who claimed to be from Ghana between December 2020 and February 2021. The person, police said, had told Hebbar that its government wanted to place a large order for the equipment but asked him to pay a processing fee for the deal.

Over a period of time, Hebbar paid Rs 36.62 lakh to the person before realising he had been duped, police said. He approached the police following which the eastern region cyber police station registered an FIR in the matter.

During the course of the investigation, the police team looked at the bank accounts where the money was transferred and got a tip-off that one of the accused would be visiting an ATM in Navi Mumbai to withdraw some money earned fraudulently. Subsequently, the police laid a trap and arrested the man.

Based on his questioning, three others accused were arrested by the Mumbai police. All the accused hail from Chhattisgarh and Bihar and were staying on rent in Navi Mumbai. The police have recovered details of 47 bank accounts, 36 debit cards and 16 mobile handsets from their rented room.

The bank accounts had a total Rs 3.5 crore balance, all obtained through various cyber cons, an officer said. The police are now trying to find out the cybercrimes the accused were involved in. They suspect the involvement of a few more persons, including Nigerian nationals, in the case.