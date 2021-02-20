Mumbai: Four arrested for cloning debit cards

The accused then withdrew cash from ATMs using the cloned cards, the police said.(Representative Image)

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested four persons, including a former hotel manager, for allegedly skimming debit card details of several people to prepare cloned cards. The accused then withdrew cash from ATMs using the cloned cards, the police said.

A case was registered on Wednesday after a bank manager approached the crime branch that money was being withdrawn from its customers’ accounts fraudulently.

“We checked the six months’ history of the debit cards and zeroed in on a hotel in Andheri. All the cards in question had been swiped at least once in that hotel,” an officer said. The owner told the police that he had recently sacked a manager named Yashwant Gupta alias Sonu (23) for misconduct. The police arrested Gupta and he confessed to the crime, the police said.

An officer said Gupta would make use of a skimmer to store details of the debit cards swiped by customers to pay bills at the hotel. “He would also track the PIN numbers and then pass the details to three accomplices,” the officer added.