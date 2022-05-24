Four accused in 1993 Mumbai blasts case sent to CBI custody till May 30

The central bureau of investigation (CBI) on Monday took custody of four men booked in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, who were recently arrested by the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad (ATS).

A special court in Mumbai granted the CBI the custody of the four – Abu Bakar, Sayyed Qureshi, Mohammed Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammed Yusuf Ismail Shaikh – for seven days, till May 30. Last week, the CBI had taken permission from a Gujarat court to take their custody and bring them to Mumbai in connection with the blasts case.

“The record reveals that the accused persons were shown as absconding in the 1993 blasts case and the standing arrest warrant was issued against the accused persons. After 29 years thereafter, those accused were apprehended and produced today before this court under transit warrant,” the court said.

Special public prosecutor Deepak Salvi sought their custody stating that the offence is severe as the blasts had claimed the lives of 257 people, injured 700 and destroyed property worth Rs 27 crore. The custody of the four men was sought for further investigation related to their roles.

Lawyer Farhana Shah, representing the four, submitted that the statements of nearly 750 witnesses were recorded at the time of the probe against the previously arrested accused. She submitted that the court had framed charges against the absconding accused in the case as

well.

Therefore, she argued, there cannot be a further investigation against the four arrested now after being declared absconding accused during the trial of the previous accused. The court said that while charges were framed against the accused, there is a provision in law for investigation against them. Previously, two separate trials against two sets of accused have taken place in the 1993 blasts case. A trial is pending against two arrested in 2018.

“Certainly, considering the huge arena of the instant crime and the gigantic magnitude of the involvement of the accused persons, thorough investigation is a must,” the court said. It added that the allegations against the men are that they took training at various places and were in contact with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and others.

An application was filed by the four accused informing the court that they are not going to make any confession or disclosure statement and that their signatures were taken on various documents and blank papers when they were in the custody of the Gujarat ATS. The court took the submission on record.