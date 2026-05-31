‘Foul smell, dirty toilet seats, no lighting’: BMC orders prompt maintenance of 58 public toilets

According to the civic body's data, there are 58 public toilets in north Mumbai. (Express Archive Photo)

In line with the union ministry’s Swacch Bharat Mission, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given private contractors a three month deadline to upgrade the facilities of as many as 58 public toilets in north Mumbai that are currently in a dilapidated state. The move comes after a joint meeting convened between civic officials and Ganesh Khankar – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and leader of the house in BMC.

These toilets are spread across municipal wards covering the Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali areas in the city’s western suburbs.

According to the civic body’s data, there are 58 public toilets in north Mumbai. These toilets are mainly used by citizens hailing from the lower income groups (LIG) since many of them don’t have toilets at their homes. At present all of these toilets are in a dilapidated state, with 36 of them requiring urgent improvement work, and 22 requiring maintenance work.