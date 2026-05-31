‘Foul smell, dirty toilet seats, no lighting’: BMC orders prompt maintenance of 58 public toilets

The officials said the going forward complaint redressal system will be installed in all the existing toilets in north Mumbai.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiMay 31, 2026 01:42 PM IST
public toilet in mumbaiAccording to the civic body's data, there are 58 public toilets in north Mumbai. (Express Archive Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In line with the union ministry’s Swacch Bharat Mission, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given private contractors a three month deadline to upgrade the facilities of as many as 58 public toilets in north Mumbai that are currently in a dilapidated state. The move comes after a joint meeting convened between civic officials and Ganesh Khankar – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and leader of the house in BMC.

These toilets are spread across municipal wards covering the Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali areas in the city’s western suburbs.

According to the civic body’s data, there are 58 public toilets in north Mumbai. These toilets are mainly used by citizens hailing from the lower income groups (LIG) since many of them don’t have toilets at their homes. At present all of these toilets are in a dilapidated state, with 36 of them requiring urgent improvement work, and 22 requiring maintenance work.

As a result, contractors responsible for maintaining these toilets have been told to implement immediate remedial works.

“Some of the remedial measures include repair and replacement of damaged fixtures, changing of damaged doors and windows, changing of tiles, painting of the toilet buildings and improving the overall upkeep works,” a civic official said.

According to BMC records, out of the total toilets that are in a dilapidated state, 19 are reeling under foul smell, 29 of them have not been cleaned for a long time, 15 of them have dirty floors and toilet seats and 2 of them have no lighting. Furthermore, the record also shows that of the 58 toilets, 51 doesn’t have any public grievance mechanism in place – a move mandated by the union ministry for all public sanitation spaces.

Furthermore, the officials said the going forward complaint redressal system will be installed in all the existing toilets in north Mumbai.

Story continues below this ad

“After three months, this model will be similarly replicated in all the remaining wards in Mumbai,” an official said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments