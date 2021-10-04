Mumbai: Former underworld gang member arrested from UP for Borivali firing

The crime branch of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police traced and arrested a man who allegedly fired at an engineer from Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Borivali (east) on September 29. Investigations are on to find the second accused. A country-made pistol was used to commit the crime.

The arrested accused is identified as Amit Sinha, 40. He is a habitual offender and has worked for gangsters like Chhota Rajan and D K Rao.

The incident occurred around 6.10 pm near Omkareshwar temple near Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Deepak Khambit (49), an executive engineer with the MBMC, was returning home in his official car when Sinha and his aide allegedly attacked him.

Khambit was in the back seat and the car was moving when the duo came on a two-wheeler and Sinha fired twice at the car window on Khambit’s side and fled. An FIR was registered at Kasturba Marg police station for a murder attempt.

CCTV cameras outside MBMC showed the duo waiting on the bike for the engineer to come out of his office. They trailed him till Borivali on the bike. A team led by inspector Aviraj Kurade nabbed Sinha from his native place Bhadohi in UP. His custody was handed over to Kasturba Marg police for further probe.

The police said the motive could be enmity with Khambit over tenders for projects in MBMC, but added that probe is on to ascertain this and whether it was a case of contract killing. They were doing recce for two days.

Sinha was an accused turned approver in the 2013 murder attempt of Ajay Gosalia – a former bookie turned developer. He was part of the conspiracy to kill Gosalia at the behest of Rajan.

“Six months ago, Sinha came out of Taloja jail after completing his punishment in the Gosali firing case and again got involved in criminal activities,” said a police official. He is a college dropout and lived with his mother, wife and children near Shivar Garden area in Mira Road.