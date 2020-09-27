Former Thane assistant civic commissioner booked

Aher informed TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma, after which a case was registered against More, police said.

A case has been registered against Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) former assistant municipal commissioner Sunil More and one Firoz Gaus Khan for allegedly stealing important files and a computer from a ward office at Mumbra, Daighar police said Saturday.

According to the FIR, More was transferred from the post on August 17. Mahesh Aher, who replaced him on the post, claimed a few files and a new computer, worth Rs 52,000, were missing from the office when he took charge, police said. When Aher asked the office staff, they allegedly told him that More had visited the office around 8.30 am on August 17 and had taken the files with him. Aher informed TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma, after which a case was registered against More, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd