Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, said the police.

According to the police, the car, a Mercedes, crashed into a divider near Charoti on a bridge at around 3.15 pm. There were four people in the vehicle, of which two, including Mistry, died on the spot. The other deceased person has been identified as Jahangir Binshah Pandole. Those injured — identified as Anahita Pandole, a top doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, and Darius Pandole, the managing director and CEO of JM Financial Private Equity — have been shifted to a hospital.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. According to Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil, Anahita Pandole was at the wheel when the accident happened.

“Anahita Pandole was driving the car. Prima Facie, it appears a case of overspeeding and she lost control over the wheel. We are investigating the matter,” Patil told Indian Express.

Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his close family friends said that Mistry’s family members were abroad for a function.

While the bodies of the two deceased persons have been kept at Kasa in Palghar district, those who sustained injuries are being shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Vapi, Gujarat.

Condolences pour in for Mistry

On learning about the incident, Prime Minister tweeted: “The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his shock and said: “Mistry was not only a successful industrialist but a young and future-oriented individual too. We have lost a talented industrialist. His death is not only a loss for the Mistry family but for India’s industrial sector as well. My heartfelt condolences on his demise.”